“La Montaña” de Game of Thrones es el hombre más fuerte del mundo

El islandés Björnsson, de 29 años, triunfó en "The World's Strongest Man" que se disputó este fin de semana en Filipinas.
El actor había batido el récord mundial de peso muerto hace algo más de un mes, cuando levantó 472 kilos.
Ser Gregor Clegane "La Montaña" es un personaje secundario de la exitosa serie Game of Thrones, que estrenará su última temporada en 2019.
THE WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN 2018! 🥇🙏 . . Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way. . Special thanks to my coach @australianstrengthcoach and my nutritionist @stanefferding . . Also want to thank my sponsors, @kjotkompani @sbdapparel @roguefitness . . Congratulations to @kieliszkowskimateusz and @shawstrength for their second and third finishes! . #numberone